AJ Tracey Enlists Novelist & General Levy For "Ladbroke Grove (Remix)"

AJ Tracey has been one of the most promising artists in the grime scene in the past few years but it wasn't until the beginning of the year that he released his debut album. The self-titled project found him holding down the majority of the project on his own with the exception of Giggs, Jay Critch, and Not3s who provide guest vocals. "Ladbroke Grove" was one of the many highlights off of the project and now, AJ Tracey returns with a remix to the track.

Novelist and General Levy give AJ Tracey some assistance on the new remix of "Ladbroke Grove." The track was produced by Conduct who delivers a garage-influenced instrumental with a sample of Jorja Smith's "Wandering Romance."

Peep the new remix below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from AJ Tracey.

Quotable Lyrics

Tracey, I'm west, my name that’s Tracey

Walk with my lord in the dark, can’t faze me

Delete the feat. if a man can't pay me

Line in ma house, wine in my house, Amy

