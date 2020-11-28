AJ Tracey Doubles Up On "Secure The Bag! 2"

The past few years of AJ Tracey's career has been incredible to watch. A revered MC in his own right, his artistic scope has expanded to include everything from afrobeats to dancehall into his grime-centric sound. 2017's Secure The Bag! seemed like a turning point in his career that allowed him to gain even more international fame.

This week, he returned with Secure The Bag! 2. Stacked with nine tracks in total, his latest endeavor doesn't rely too heavily on features, allowing Tracey to bask in the spotlight. slowthai, Swoosh God, and Sloan Evans make appearances on the tracklist while production includes contributions from F1lthy and Lukrative from Working on Dying and AJ Tracey himself.

Peep the latest offering from the young UK grime legend below.