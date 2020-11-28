mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AJ Tracey Doubles Up On "Secure The Bag! 2"

Aron A.
November 28, 2020 10:00
109 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Secure The Bag! 2
AJ Tracey

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

AJ Tracey is back in the mix with his new project, "Secure The Bag! 2."


The past few years of AJ Tracey's career has been incredible to watch. A revered MC in his own right, his artistic scope has expanded to include everything from afrobeats to dancehall into his grime-centric sound. 2017's Secure The Bag! seemed like a turning point in his career that allowed him to gain even more international fame. 

This week, he returned with Secure The Bag! 2. Stacked with nine tracks in total, his latest endeavor doesn't rely too heavily on features, allowing Tracey to bask in the spotlight. slowthai, Swoosh God, and Sloan Evans make appearances on the tracklist while production includes contributions from F1lthy and Lukrative from Working on Dying and AJ Tracey himself.

Peep the latest offering from the young UK grime legend below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES AJ Tracey Doubles Up On "Secure The Bag! 2"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject