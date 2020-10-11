mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AJ Tracey & Unknown T Unite For "Black & Proud"

Dre D.
October 11, 2020 10:44
Black & Proud
AJ Tracey & Unknown T

AJ Tracey and Unknown T talk their roots in their contribution to "Reprise: A Roc Nation Album."


Roc Nation recently dropped a compilation album titled Reprise featuring their roster which looked to address the current social climate, with all proceeds going to support organizations such as the Grassroots Law Project and the NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Accountability Database Project.

Recorded the same day as the Black Lives Matter protests in London, Unknown T and AJ Tracey link up over an energetic grime beat from prolific UK producer Remedee.

The two last collaborated on last year's "Leave Dat Trap" and this new single suggests they have more versatility as a duo than what we've seen so far.

Check out "Black & Proud" below and give Reprise a listen on your streaming service of choice. 

Quotable Lyrics

Stop recalling my thugs, enough is enough
Feds keep treating a roadman tough
Belmarsh trips in the circle brush
Yo jakes wanna scuff and they don't conduct
How? I don't wanna talk too tough
Bout the justice ting but the system's f*cked
I remember the day in the court
I was hoping there's ten on my side so I need that luck

AJ Tracey Unknown T AJ Tracey London grime UK rap
