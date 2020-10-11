AJ Tracey & Unknown T Unite For "Black & Proud"

Roc Nation recently dropped a compilation album titled Reprise featuring their roster which looked to address the current social climate, with all proceeds going to support organizations such as the Grassroots Law Project and the NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Accountability Database Project.

Recorded the same day as the Black Lives Matter protests in London, Unknown T and AJ Tracey link up over an energetic grime beat from prolific UK producer Remedee.

The two last collaborated on last year's "Leave Dat Trap" and this new single suggests they have more versatility as a duo than what we've seen so far.

Check out "Black & Proud" below and give Reprise a listen on your streaming service of choice.

Quotable Lyrics

Stop recalling my thugs, enough is enough

Feds keep treating a roadman tough

Belmarsh trips in the circle brush

Yo jakes wanna scuff and they don't conduct

How? I don't wanna talk too tough

Bout the justice ting but the system's f*cked

I remember the day in the court

I was hoping there's ten on my side so I need that luck