AJ Tracey & MoStack Link Up On "Dinner Guest"

AJ Tracey is keeping his foot on the pedal. As one of the younger MCs making sure that grime stays alive, the rapper's been on beast mode since releasing his debut album last year. He later released a deluxe edition of the project but he could be making some strong indication that there's new music in the pipeline.

Most recently, Tracey teamed up with MoStack for a brand new banger titled, "Dinner Guest." Though the two have worked together in the past, "Dinner Guest" is a flash of strobe lights in a rave, especially with how they flipped a sample of Nightcrawlers' "Push The Feeling On." Interestingly enough, that same sample was used Mist and Fredo's new single, "House Party" that dropped earlier today but AJ. Tracey and MoStack arguably did it better.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got the dog up in the club, I ain't bring a pet

Covered inna ice, I ain't tryna sweat

We could make some bread, we could split a check

I ain't back-and-forthin' on the Internet



