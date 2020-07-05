AJ Tracey & Mabel Return To The Essence Of It All On "West Ten"

Ever since Aitch claimed that the younger generation doesn't care about grime, there's been a discussion surrounding whether the groundbreaking underground genre has truly died. Though it's lost its mainstream appeal a few years back in favor of road rap and drill, the sounds of grime are here to stay as long as there are torchbearers.

AJ Tracey has proven to be one of the most versatile MCs in the UK scene but in recent months, he's been heading back to his roots in grime. This week, he unleashed the single, "West Ten" with Mabel. Flowing at rapid pace over a garage-tinged beat produced by Take A Daytrip, AJ Tracey handles the bar work with ease as Mabel's douce vocals carry the chorus.

The new song arrives shortly after the release of "Dinner Guest" with MoStack. If these latest tracks are any indication of AJ Tracey's next moves, we're certainly here for it.

Quotable Lyrics

Touch one of mine, on God I'ma ride

I win and break bread for my fam, I provide

Eight-piece AP, come and get me

Set beast, curl it in from a set-piece

AJ make the waves like a jetski

