AJ Tracey & Kranium Team Up With Nyge On "Trendsetter"

One of the hottest producers from the UK these days in none other than Nyge. The UK producer's tag, "It sounds like Nyge" has rung out before tracks like Headie One & Skepta's "Back To Basics" but it looks like he's stepping out from the background to make his presence more felt. He's released a ton of loose singles in collaboration with rising artists and now, he's back with another one.

Kranium and AJ Tracey bring some island vibes for the cold weather alongside Nyge on "Trendsetters." With a wavey, dancehall-influenced beat to back them, AJ Tracey and Kranium ride the beat for a breezy record. This marks their second record together in recent times. AJ Tracey recently assisted Kranium on Midnight Sparks banger, "Money In The Bank."

Quotable Lyrics

And they really on me, I can tell

Got thing ting from Cali, you can see just by the smell

Like a ship from likkle Cicily, my n***as got the shells

Give 'em hell, make a trigger start singin' off like Adele