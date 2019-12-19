mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AJ Tracey & Kranium Team Up With Nyge On "Trendsetter"

Aron A.
December 19, 2019 18:38
Trendsetter
AJ Tracey & Kranium
Produced by Nyge

Nyge enlists the finest from UK and Jamaica for his new banger.


One of the hottest producers from the UK these days in none other than Nyge. The UK producer's tag, "It sounds like Nyge" has rung out before tracks like Headie One & Skepta's "Back To Basics" but it looks like he's stepping out from the background to make his presence more felt. He's released a ton of loose singles in collaboration with rising artists and now, he's back with another one.

Kranium and AJ Tracey bring some island vibes for the cold weather alongside Nyge on "Trendsetters." With a wavey, dancehall-influenced beat to back them, AJ Tracey and Kranium ride the beat for a breezy record. This marks their second record together in recent times. AJ Tracey recently assisted Kranium on Midnight Sparks banger, "Money In The Bank."

Quotable Lyrics
And they really on me, I can tell
Got thing ting from Cali, you can see just by the smell
Like a ship from likkle Cicily, my n***as got the shells
Give 'em hell, make a trigger start singin' off like Adele

