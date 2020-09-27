Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is the first NFL player to miss a game due to the coronavirus.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Terrell, who played his college ball at Clemson, was taken in the first round. In his first two games, he's recorded 11 tackles, but yet to record an interception or pass defended.

Darqueze Dennard will likely take the start in Terrell's place.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says the league is also investigating an undisclosed team for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols by allowing "unauthorized locker room access."

"Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, access to the locker room is restricted to 40 individuals from six specific categories, plus three ownership representatives," Pelissero explained on twitter.

A number of coaches have already been fined for violating the league's COVID-19 protocol. Pete Carroll, Kyle Shanahan, Jon Gruden, Sean Payton, and Vic Fangio were each fined $100,000 for removing their facemasks on the sideline during games. In addition to fining the coaches, the league also fined the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Denver Broncos $250,000 for the coaches actions.

The Falcons play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 PM.

