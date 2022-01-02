AJ McKee, the current Bellator Featherweight Champion, says he wants to challenge either Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather. McKee explained why he wants to test himself against the best in an interview with TMZ at the recent Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight in Tampa.

"I wanna test my skills against some of the best and that's why I've always called out Floyd. It's not like, 'Oh, I wanna beat Floyd.' I wanna test my skills in hand-to-hand combat with one of the best athletes in hand-to-hand combat," McKee told the outlet.

When asked if he'd take on McGregor, he added: "I'm down for anybody. If it's 145, 155, 170. In boxing, I'll go up 3 weight classes."



Ed Mulholland / Getty Images

McKee earned the title of Featherweight Champion after beating Patrício Pitbull at Bellator 263 on July 31, 2021.

As for where KcKee goes from here in Bellator, McKee said. "I would like to be double champ. Becoming double champ is definitely bucket list. Be a champ-champ and then see where the path lies after that."

"Send the contract, bro. I'm gonna sign it," he continued. "Cross-promotion, any promotion, backyard bully stuff. I'm just about the fight. I love to fight, outside of the money, the fame, the clout, clearly that's not what I do it for. It's just to be the best athlete in the world and I know I'm the best 145 pounder in the world, if not one of the best mixed martial artist."

