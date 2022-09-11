106 & Park was one of the most iconic music-related television shows. Created in 2000, the series was centered around hip hop and R&B music videos, airing them in a countdown format. The hit show premiered during the week on BET and was the network's highest-rated show throughout its 14-year run.

For the viewers, 106 & Park was a part of their daily routine and played a vital role in their upbringing. For the musicians, it was a way for their art to be shared with the world. For the hosts, the show allowed them to connect viewers to what they loved most-- music. A.J. Calloway, one of the show's first hosts, hopped on Instagram to honor the show, as it aired 22 years ago today.

KMazur/Getty Images

Calloway shared an image of him and his former co-host, Marie "Free" Wright. In the post's caption, he shared a lengthy message where he touched on the show's impact and how it originated. "... a show was born out of a little studio on the corner of 106 and Park Ave. in NYC," he wrote. The 48-year-old went on to say that he was unaware how much it would shape hip-hop culture.

He added that being in love with his people was key to the show's success. "Our culture, our clothes, our customs, our food, our music, everything about us! I have and will always be in love [with] the beauty of the direct descendants of Africa," he wrote.

Continuing, he gave a shoutout to Free and claimed that their story wasn't over yet. "I think the culture needs a little more love again," he added.

Would you be here for a 106 & Park reboot?