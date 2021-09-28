Aitch Taps Toddla T, Avelino For "Party Round My Place"

Aitch has been on a roll over the course of 2021 with minimal releases. He's still riding high off of 2020's Polaris while recent singles like "Learning Curve" and "GSD" offer a glimpse into what he has up his sleeve for his follow-up album. Over the weekend, the rapper returned with another banger with some help from Avelino and Toddla T. The three rappers connect for a certified anthem titled, "Party Round My Place." Toddla T cooks up the steamy production, equipped with a slick sample from Vybz Kartel while Aitch and Avelino deliver a barrage of bars detailing their superstar status and luxe lifestyle.

Peep the latest single from Aitch below and share your thoughts on his collab with Toddla T and Avelino in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Show stopper patron popper the flows hotter

He gotta go show you what I got in my own locker

Head to toe, she be glowing, look at the pose on her

This girl dun changed me, I’m pulling up with a rose for her

