mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aitch Taps Toddla T, Avelino For "Party Round My Place"

Aron A.
September 28, 2021 14:36
218 Views
30
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Party Round My Place
Aitch Feat. Avelino & Toddla T

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Aitch, Avelino & Toddla T connect for a new banger.


Aitch has been on a roll over the course of 2021 with minimal releases. He's still riding high off of 2020's Polaris while recent singles like "Learning Curve" and "GSD" offer a glimpse into what he has up his sleeve for his follow-up album. Over the weekend, the rapper returned with another banger with some help from Avelino and Toddla T. The three rappers connect for a certified anthem titled, "Party Round My Place." Toddla T cooks up the steamy production, equipped with a slick sample from Vybz Kartel while Aitch and Avelino deliver a barrage of bars detailing their superstar status and luxe lifestyle.

Peep the latest single from Aitch below and share your thoughts on his collab with Toddla T and Avelino in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
Show stopper patron popper the flows hotter
He gotta go show you what I got in my own locker
Head to toe, she be glowing, look at the pose on her
This girl dun changed me, I’m pulling up with a rose for her

Aitch
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  218
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Aitch Avelino Toddla T
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Aitch Taps Toddla T, Avelino For "Party Round My Place"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject