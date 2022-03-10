Aitch Samples Ashanti On New Single, "Baby"

UK-based rapper Aitch is on a tear right now and on Thursday (March 10), he officially came through with his new single, "Baby." The song features a prominent sample from Ashanti's classic "Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)," produced by Fred again...

The smooth-talking new record arrives alongside a music video directed by Zain Alexander Shammas, which takes us through Aitch's relationship with a beautiful young woman in Malibu. With such a busy schedule though, Aitch can't always make time for his partner, which ends up being the final straw for their love. At the end of the clip, Aitch comes home from the studio to read a note from his girlfriend, telling him that they're through because she "can't do it anymore." Right away though, another gorgeous lady comes to the rescue, knocking at Aitch's door and offering her time to the young rapper.

Check out Aitch's version of the feed-good R&B classic and let us know if you think he did the track justice in the comments. Stay tuned for more from Aitch in the coming months.





Quotable Lyrics:

She want kids, I want cribs in the sticks

Still boujee, she ain't tryna wait 'til Christmas for gifts

If I left, would she miss me a bit?

Is she ridin' my wave? Is she sinkin' my ship?