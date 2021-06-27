Aitch Delivers A New Banger With "Learning Curve"

Aitch has been delivering hit after hit without effort. The UK wordsmith rightfully earned the MOBO Award for Best New Artist in 2020 and he continues to flourish with each release. The rapper's sharp wordplay has continued to earn him fans among purists but it's his ability to craft massive records that has helped propel him towards stardom.

Just as we get into the summer, Aitch made sure not to let the next few months pass without dominating your playlist. He slid through on Friday with "Learning Curve," an upbeat and bouncy banger that highlights his penmanship and effortless flow.

Last year, Aitch released his latest project, Polaris which included appearances from AJ Tracey and Tay Keith.

Peep the latest single from Aitch below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Just copped new seats for the Range, don't worry, your girlfriend nice and comfy

Itâs like Iâm stuck in my ways, ain't tryna behave or retire my fuckery

Soon as I'm touchin' the place, gang uppin' the pace, come slide, I'm cushty

Thick thighs with the loveliest shape, ain't judging the weight 'cause I like 'em fluffy

