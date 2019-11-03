Today, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced the company will be banning "party houses" and working to combat conduct deemed "abusive."

"Starting today, we are banning 'party houses' and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda," Chesky said. "Here is what we are doing."

Chesky went on to outline a plan of action to prevent incidents such as the shooting that occurred in Orinda, California on Friday. A customer told homeowner Michael Wang they wanted to host a family reunion at his place, but in actuality, they threw a Halloween party that resulted in five deaths.

Going forward Airbnb will be "expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by our risk detection technology," as well as "creating a dedicated 'party house' rapid response team."

"I have directed Margaret Richardson from our Executive Team to oversee this new team and initiate a 10 day sprint to review and accelerate the development and implementation of these new safety initiatives," Brian concluded.

Users who violate the updated guest policies will face immediate action and removal.