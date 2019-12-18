2019 turned out to be a big year for the Air Jordan 14, as Jordan Brand released the classic "Candy Cane" colorway and several other Ferrari-inspired iterations, as well as collabs with Supreme and Doernbecher Children's Hospital. It remains to be seen if 2020 will be as kind to MJ's 14th signature sneaker, but rumors suggest there is at least one brand new XIV in the works.

Images of the forthcoming "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 14 have not yet surfaced, but they could resemble the photoshopped image seen below based off the "White/Hyper Royal-Black" color scheme.

There's also a chance that the kicks mimic Drake's unreleased OVO x Air Jordan 14 "Kentucky Wildcats" PE. The OVO exclusive featured a white leather build equipped with Kentucky blue detailing about the midsole "shark teeth," heel tab and inner lining.

Whatever the final product may be, @Zsneakerheadz reports that the kicks are tentatively slated to drop on September 9 for the retail price of $190. Stay tuned for a first look at the 2020 "Hyper Royal" XIV, and scroll down for a look at the unreleased Wildcats PE.

OVO x Air Jordan 14 Kentucky Wildcats PE/Flight Club

