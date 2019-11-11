Nike recently introduced their 2019 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection which consists of six different sneakers designed by patients at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. All of the exclusive kicks will be available starting December 7, including the Air Jordan XIV created by 16-year old Ethan Ellis.

As it turns out, Ethan and Nike also teamed up for an alternate colorway of the Air Jordan XIV - this one limited to just two pairs. According to Jacques Slade, one of those two sold for an astounding $35,000 at auction this past weekend.

Similar to the Air Jordan XIV that'll be releasing on December 7, the alternate white leather colorway features purple detailing as a nod to Ethan's favorite college team, the TCU Horned Frogs. The No. 6 on the right heel is in reference to the number of heart surgeries he has been through and the Space needle on the left heel is a tribute to Seattle, where he received a heart transplant in 2019. The alternate Doernbecher XIV is also highlighted by a rain drop design throughout the silhouette, inspired by the rainy weather in Ellis' hometown of Vancouver, Washington.

Check out the details of the black colorway below, and click here for more info on the entire 2019 Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

