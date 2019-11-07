Jordan Brand apparently has yet another "Ferrari" Air Jordan XIV in the works, coming on the heels of the red suede iteration that dropped in 2014 and the golden yellow colorway that launched in late June.

This time around, the "Ferrari" Air Jordan XIV will feature a "Black/Anthracite-Varsity Red-Black" design.

As seen in the first image that surfaced on Thursday, the kicks come equipped with a one piece black leather upper, highlighted by unique perforations throughout the Ferrari-inspired silhouette. Additional details include black carbon fiber detailing on the sneaker's unmistakable "shark teeth," just like the two other Ferrari XIVs.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details, but sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that the kicks will be available sometime between now and the new year so we should learn more info in the very near future.