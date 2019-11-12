The Air Jordan XIV is rumored to return this Holiday season in another special edition "Ferrari" colorway, coming on the heels of the red suede iteration that dropped in 2014 and the golden yellow colorway that launched in late June.

This time around, the "Ferrari" Air Jordan XIV will feature a "Black/Anthracite-Varsity Red-Black" design.

As seen in the latest batch of photos that surfaced over the weekend, the kicks come equipped with a split design, featuring a quilted cloth material on the inner half of the silhouette an a black leather lateral portion, highlighted by unique perforations throughout the Ferrari-inspired silhouette. Additional details include black carbon fiber detailing on the sneaker's unmistakable "shark teeth," just like the two other Ferrari XIVs.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details, but sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that the kicks will be available on December 2 for the retail price of $200. Stay tuned for more information and scroll through the IG posts embedded below for additional photos.