The cult classic Air Jordan Team Showcase sneaker is making its return to retailers for the first time in two decades. The kicks have already popped up at select retailers in the beloved "UNC" colorway and reports suggest that the OG white & black iteration will soon be available as well.

The Air Jordan Team Showcase gained popularity with youth and college basketball players in 2000. Although they weren't nearly as popular as the classic Air Jordan retros, there are surely some nostalgics out there who are happy to see them returning to retailers.

Both of the returning colorways sport white tumbled leather uppers with diagonal stripes streaking across both sides of the silhouette from the ankle collar to the toe. The stripe on the lateral side is stamped with "JORDAN" branding while rewind and fast forward logos bookend the Jumpman logo on the heel. Rounding out the look is a metallic silver strip that separates the upper from the white midsole.

Check out official photos of the "UNC" colorway below and look out for both colorways (priced at $140 each) at Jordan Brand retailers.

