All-Star weekend is almost upon us which means a whole plethora of sneakers will be making their way to the market. One of Jumpman's most hyped-up releases is the Air Jordan "New Beginnings" pack which features a red and white Nike Air Ship and Air Jordan 1 Hi 85. For those who don't know, the Air Ship is the first Nike sneaker Michael Jordan wore when he signed to the brand in 1984. The shoe has never been retroed, until this year.

Fans are excited for these two pairs to hit the market. In fact, they were supposed to drop today but now, the release date is slated for this Saturday, February 15th. The retail price for the entire pack is $350 USD and we can only imagine who pricey the pack will be once it hits the resale market. According to Nike, there is a huge twist to this release. Typically, sneakers are sold on Nike.com and the SNKRS App. For this particular pack, it seems like everything will be done in person, in Chicago.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the pack and whether or not you plan on copping.

