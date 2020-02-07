In the lead up to All-Star weekend in Chicago, Nike and Jordan Brand have been busy promoting their new shoes that will celebrate the event. Of course, Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls so it would only make sense that the brand would come together for some retros of iconic sneakers. One of the releases fans are most excited about is the Air Jordan "New Beginnings" pack which features the Air Jordan 1 Hi '85 and the Nike Air Ship.

For those who don't know, the Nike Air Ship is the first shoe Jordan wore before creating his very own signature sneaker, in 1984. In this pack, both sneakers are white and red which plays into the Bulls aesthetic. Recently, the official images were revealed and it's quite clear that this will be the Holy Grail of All-Star weekend's big sneaker releases. It is expected to be very limited and will surely sell out almost instantly.

According to Sole Collector, these are dropping on Wednesday, February 12th for $350 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike