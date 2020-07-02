If you have been following this website over the last few months, then you would know we have posted a ton of teasers for brand new Air Jordan models. It appears as though the Jumpman has a lot of great models slated for the next few months, and recently, they confirmed a great deal of these potential releases. Yes, that's right, Jordan Brand has officially revealed its Fall 2020 collection and we have the photos and information to pass along to you.

As you will see below, there are quite a few Air Jordan 1s here, including the "Bio Hack," "Metallic Silver," "Satin Snakeskin," and "Light Smoke Grey" models. From there, we also have a brand new women's Air Jordan 6 which hasn't been seen before. It is mostly grey with some chrome details that truly shine. Of course, there are two Jordan 3s, a Jordan 5, two Jordan 12s, a Jordan 13, and finally, the Jordan 14 "Hyper Royal."

Release dates have yet to be confirmed for all of these, however, you can expect them to drop over the next few months. Be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will bring you all of the latest information.

Image via Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Satin Snake"

Image via Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Smoke Grey"

Image via Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Bio Hack"

Image via Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG CO.JP "Metallic Silver"

Image via Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro Women's

Image via Nike Japan-Exclusive Air Jordan 3 Retro "Denim"

Image via Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Women's "Laser Orange"

Image via Nike Air Jordan 5 Oregon Ducks

Image via Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro "Stone Blue"

Image via Nike Gary Payton's Air Jordan 12 PE

Image via Nike Air Jordan 13 Retro "Lucky Green"

Image via Nike Air Jordan 14 Retro "Hyper Royal"