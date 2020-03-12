Jordan Brand has been doing a lot this year and we're not even three full months into 2020. There are some big retros on the horizon, especially when it comes to the Air Jordan 5. The brand is also ramping up its efforts in regard to hybrid sneakers. Of course, the Jordan Mars 270 has proven to be a huge success for Jumpman and recently, they brought back the Air Jordan Dub Zero. If you don't know, the Air Jordan Dub Zero combines elements from the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 17 and Air Jordan 20.

Now, an iconic colorway is coming to the hybrid silhouette. This latest model pays homage to the Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" which came out all the way back in 1989. As you can see, the "White Cement" aesthetic can be found all the way throughout while laser printing is placed on the top. The prints are what makes this shoe inspired by the Jordan 20.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you can expect these to drop soon for $150 USD. If you're in the market for a hybrid Air Jordan sneaker, these are definitely a great option.

Image via Nike

