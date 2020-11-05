When Michael Jordan retired from the NBA following his championship run in 1993, his signature sneaker line continues. While he wore the shoes in private, Jordan never actually got to wear some of them on the basketball court. One of these sneakers was the Air Jordan 9 which was brought out in 1994. This is one of the bulkier Air Jordan sneakers to ever be created and while it may not be the most popular, it is certainly beloved by the fans who grew up during the Jordan 9 era. Over the last few years, Jordan Brand has re-ignited interest in this silhouette, and soon, a brand new offering will be released to the public.

In the Instagram post below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see that the sneaker has a white leather upper with black suede surrounding the mudguard and midsole. From there, University Blue highlights are placed on the midsole, as well as the tongue where we get some of the classic Air Jordan brandings. Overall, it's a fairly clean colorway that will certainly get Jordan 9 fans excited, while also nostalgic.

If you are looking to cop a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of December 5th. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping these, in the comments below.