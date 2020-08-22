Every single year, Jumpman holds a basketball tournament called the Jordan Brand Classic. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus, Jordan Brand had to cancel the event. Whenever it comes to Jordan Brand-hosted tournaments and events, they typically come through with some sneakers that help celebrate the occasion. While the tournament won't be happening this year, much like the Quai 54 even in Paris, France, Jordan Brand has opted to still come through with a pair of sneakers.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have some close-up shots of the shoe and so far, they're looking pretty great. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has a mostly white leather upper, while the details on the heel tab and Jordan branding are pink. However, the most colorful part of the shoe is the midsole, where we are greeted with some multi-color vibes, particularly blue and green.

As it stands, there is no official release date for these, so if you are hoping to get your hands on a pair, you're simply going to have to wait for more information to surface. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates.