During the baseball stage of Michael Jordan's career, Nike continued their partnership with him and released two sneakers that he never really got to play in. Of course, these two shoes are the Air Jordan 9 and Air Jordan 10. While these silhouettes are pretty dope, they have remained fairly obscure due to the fact MJ never actually got to wear them. Regardless, they're dope shoes and every year, Jordan Brand tries to come through with at least a few new colorways.

The latest color scheme to hit the Air Jordan 9 is being dubbed "Racer Blue" and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have our first look at what the shoe will look like. This sneaker comes with a primarily black upper that features a navy blue reflective stripe above the midsole, stretching to the back heel. In the images below, you can see how the reflective stripe shines when under the proper lighting conditions. Overall, it's a unique Jordan 9 that will certainly be a hit amongst die-hard fans of the silhouette.

For now, this shoe is slated to drop on Saturday, February 1st for $190 USD. Stay tuned for updates on this shoe as we will be sure to bring you the latest information if anything changes.