With 2019 coming to a quick close, sneaker brands are already thinking about their lineups for 2020 and Jordan Brand is no different. There have been a plethora of sneakers being teased and most of them are being paired with a February release which would coincide perfectly with All-Star weekend. One of the latest Jordan Brand sneakers to be teased for this time frame is the Air Jordan 9 "Racer Blue" which was teased back in June as a black and royal blue sneaker.

Now, thanks to images from @upcycle.sneaks and @zsneakerheadz, we have an in-hand look at the model. The pictures below don't allow us to see what kind of blue is being used although we get to see the 3M material in action, which ends up creating an iridescent aesthetic. From there, the vast majority of the upper is black with even more black on the midsole. The outsole is white with a blue Jumpman logo appearing near the back heel.

Based on the post below, it appears as though this sneaker will be released on February 1st, 2020 for $190 USD. They will also be coming in grade school sizes for $140 USD so watch out for that. Let us know in the comments below what you think.