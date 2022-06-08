Due to the fact that it came out while Michael Jordan was playing baseball, there is a bit of a disconnect when it comes to casual sneakerheads and the Air Jordan 9. It definitely has some great colorways, although it isn't as popular as other Jumpman models of the era. Regardless, Jordan Brand still has belief in this shoe as every year, they give it some new colorways.

For instance, the latest Jordan 9 has been officially revealed and you can check it out, below. This new model is called "Particle Grey," and as you can see, it features a very neutral black and grey color scheme. It's a pretty basic offering, although sometimes, that's really all you want or even need. Either way, this is a great addition to the Jordan 9 library.

If you are looking into copping these, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, June 21st for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this new colorway, in the comments section down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

