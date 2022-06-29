One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. This was the first Jordan Brand shoe released while Michael Jordan was gone playing baseball, so it never really caught on the way the previous models did. Regardless, it is a shoe that is always getting new colorways, and there is no doubt that fans have been appreciative of these new offerings.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, a unique new Air Jordan 9 is slated to drop next year, in January. This new colorway is labeled "Olive-Concord" which makes a lot of sense when you look at the photoshop rendering down below. As you can see, the upper is mostly black, however, the mudguard that goes along the sides up to the back heel is a light shade of olive. From there, concord purple is placed on the heel tab, tongue logo, and Jumpman insignia on the midsole. It's definitely a unique colorway that should pique the interest of sneakerheads.

For now, it is believed that this shoe will be dropping on January 7th for a price of $20o USD. Let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 9 colorway, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



