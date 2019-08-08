The Air Jordan 9 will reportedly return to retailers in October, sporting an all too familiar "Gym Red" color scheme. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 9 "Gym Red" is tentatively slated to launch on October 5 for the retail price of $190.

Early images of the kicks recently surfaced, revealing a smooth, white leather upper equipped with a glossy, gym red patent leather finish on the overlays. The 9s also feature hits of black on the eyelets, heel tab and Jumpman branding on the tongue and midsole.

As a whole, the kicks strongly resemble Jason Kidd's New Jersey Nets Air Jordan 9 PE, although his were void of any black detailing.

Check out the early image in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for more information.