Jordan Brand has been killing it all year long with their numerous releases. Jumpman has come through with some retro classic as well as some new colorways of silhouettes we all know and love. One of the models that doesn't seem to get a lot of love is the Air Jordan 9 which makes sense when you consider how Michael Jordan was retired from basketball when it was released. Over the years, there haven't been too many colorways of this silhouette although fans always seem to scoop them up whenever they get the chance.

If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 9, you're in luck as a "Gym Red" colorway is slated to drop on October 5th of this year, for $190 USD. This information comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz who shared some detailed images of the shoe courtesy of @streetlocker205. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is mostly white on the upper, although there are some red patent leather overlays that even make their way onto the midsole.

So far, there has been no confirmation from Jordan Brand regarding this shoe, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.