Red patent leather looking too clean on the upcoming AJ9s.
The Air Jordan 9 will reportedly return to retailers next month, sporting the all too familiar "Gym Red" color scheme.
According to multiple reports, the Air Jordan 9 "Gym Red" is officially slated to launch on October 5 for the retail price of $190. The kicks will be available at all major retailers, including the Foot Locker family of brands and if you're hoping to score a pair they should be widely available.
Official images of the kicks recently surfaced, revealing a smooth, white leather upper equipped with a glossy, gym red patent leather finish on the overlays. The 9s also feature hits of black on the eyelets, heel tab and Jumpman branding on the tongue and midsole.
As a whole, the kicks strongly resemble Jason Kidd's New Jersey Nets Air Jordan 9 PE, although his were void of any black detailing. Check out the latest batch of images below, and stay tuned for any updates as we approach the October 5th drop.