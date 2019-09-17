Over the years, certain Jordan silhouettes have stood out and have gotten dozens of colorways to choose from. Due to the Air Jordan 9's status as a shoe that Michael Jordan never played in, it hasn't gotten the attention it deserves. Sometimes, Jordan Brand pulls through and shows the Jordan 9 some much-needed love.

The next Air Jordan 9 colorway to make its way to the market will be this "Gym Red" offering which is both flashy and clean. The upper is mostly white but is covered is red patent leather overlays which cover the cuff, back heel, and most of the midsole. A Jumpman logo is placed on the midsole and back heel as well, while the number 23 is found on the back. Finally, "Air Jordan" is written in red on the tongue thanks to a black fabric tag.

According to Sneaker News, these kicks will be dropping on Saturday, October 5th for $190 USD. These will also be coming in full family sizing so even your kids can get laced up. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping or skipping out on this release.

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News