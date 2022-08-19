One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.

New images of this shoe come to us from the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. As you can see below, this sneaker has a white base, while the mudguard and back heel of the shoe have a huge strip of vibrant grey. From there, we get a nice fire red highlight on the laces, back heel, and even the Jumpman logo. It's a subtle color scheme with a pop of color that will appease long-time fans of this silhouette.

This sneaker was originally going to come out on November 5th, but now, it is being said that this will drop closer to the end of November. There is no official release date at this time, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.



