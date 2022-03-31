One of the more obscure Jumpman models from Michael Jordan's youth is the Air Jordan 9. This shoe was never as popular due to the fact that Jordan was away playing baseball when this shoe came out. Regardless, there are some cool colorways of the shoe, and every year, Jumpman comes through with at least one new offering to make fans happy.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, this year's first Air Jordan 9 will be in "Fire Red." Of course, "Fire Red" is a pretty common motif in the Jumpman universe, and this Jordan 9 fits the bill extraordinarily well. The base of the upper is predominantly white, all while red is blasted on the mudguard and the back heel. There is no doubt that this is a vibrant model, and hopefully, we get some official images, very soon.

For now, it is being reported that this sneaker will drop on Thursday, November 5th, for a price of $200 USD. This date has yet to be made official, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz