Jordan Brand has been coming through with plenty of dope new sneakers this year and it doesn't seem like they will be slowing down heading into 2021. There are a wide plethora of silhouettes that will be getting new colorways, including the Air Jordan 9. The 9 is certainly one of the more underrated silhouettes in the Jordan library as it is a model that Michael Jordan never actually got to play in. Regardless, there have been some dope colorways over the years, and in 2020, Jumpman will be coming through with one more, this time for the ladies.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we have a photoshop rendering of this colorway which is being listed as "White/Desert Berry/Healing Orange/Cactus Flower." As you can see, the upper is white while different shades of pink are placed on the midsole and back heel. This lends itself well to a colorful and vibrant offering that will surely appeal to those looking to spice up their wardrobes.

If you're hoping to get your hands on these, it appears as though they will be dropping during the early stages of 2021. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.