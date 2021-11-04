One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 9. This is a shoe that dropped while Michael Jordan was off playing baseball and because he never actually wore them on the court, they didn't catch on. Despite this, the sneaker still has a bit of a cult following, and every once in a while, Jordan Brand comes through and drops a new colorway to celebrate the Jordan 9's history.

The next Air Jordan 9 to get a release will be the "Chile Red" model which can be found below. This is a shoe that takes on some Chicago Bulls aesthetics as the entire upper is covered in red while the outsole and back heel are black. These elements come together to create a shoe that is both flashy and recognizable to longtime sneakerheads. If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then this is certainly a model worth adding to your collection.

As for the release date, these will be available for purchase as of February 25th of next year, so be on the lookout for these as the date approaches. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

