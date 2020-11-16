When Michael Jordan retired from the game of basketball for the first time, Jordan Brand continued to release sneakers. The first of those shoes was the Air Jordan 9 which is still considered to be a classic, although isn't nearly as popular as some of the other models. Regardless, the Jordan 9 definitely has its devoted fanbase, and over the past few years, Jumpman has been delivering some retros as well as new colorways. With the Spring 2021 collection being revealed today, it appears as though a women's exclusive Air Jordan 9 will be dropping soon and it appears to be quite colorful.

In the official images below, we can see that the shoe has a white base with some black material on the tongue. Each shoe has a mismatched aesthetic as pastel colors are placed on the midsole and back heel. Here, we see some vibrant shades of orange, yellow, purple, light blue, and even some pink. Meanwhile, "Change The World" is written on the heel tab, which acts as an inspiring message.

As it stands, there is no concrete release date for these although you can expect them to drop in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates on this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike