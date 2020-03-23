It may be forgotten by some but OG sneakerheads know all about the Air Jordan 9. This sneaker came out during the first year of Michael Jordan's NBA hiatus which means he didn't get to play in it. Regardless, many fans have a soft spot for the 9 and its boot-like aesthetic. Over the years, there have been various dope colorways of the shoe and over the past year, Jordan Brand has made a concerted effort to give it some more love.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this "black-university blue" offering which is represented below through a photoshop rendering. As you can see, the upper is mostly white while black appears all the way up the back heel and on the mudguard. From there, a white midsole is spruced up with a powder blue Jumpman logo.

Image via SneakerFiles

It is being reported that this model will drop on December 5th of 2020 for $190 USD. This date has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

While you wait for this shoe to drop, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these.