If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 9, well, it seems as though Jordan Brand has you covered for the rest of 2020. Earlier today, we reported on brand new colorful offering that has surfaced online, which is supposed to commemorate the Jordan Brand Classic, which was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19. Now, we have a first look at a colorway that was reported a few months ago, dubbed "Black-University Blue."

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we know that this model certainly lives up to its name. In the post below, you can see that the colorway contains a white upper, while the mudguard up through the back heel is black. Black also appears on the midsole with some white thrown into the mix. The University Blue section of the shoe is found on the tongue, midsole, and back heel where we are greeted with some powder blue that gives us those UNC vibes.

Based on the post, it seems as though these will either be dropping in the Fall or closer to the Holiday season. Stay tuned for future updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.