Nike's annual "N7" collection is reportedly headed to retailers in November, and it will include a cozy Pendleton x Air Jordan 8 collab.

A teaser image of the Air Jordan 8 N7 surfaced this week, revealing a black and grey upper, highlighted by an eye-catching Pendleton wool detailing. According to sneaker source @zsneakerheadz, the kicks are expected to release on November 7 for the retail price of $200.

As in previous years, Nike's N7 Collection will benefit Native American and Aboriginal youth sports programs in the United State and Canada, with the goal of promoting physical activity. It remains to be seen what other Nike sneakers will be included in the 2019 pack, but previous years have ranged from Air Force 1s and Air Maxes to Westbrooks and Kyries, as well as matching apparel.

Take a look at a teaser image of the Pendleton AJ8 below, and stay tuned for a better look once more photos are revealed.

Pendleton x Air Jordan 8/@Chrissmokes