The classic "White Aqua" women's Air Jordan 8 is officially set to return to retailers next week, and today we have an official look at what to expect.

The colorful kicks are officially slated to launch on July 12 for the retail price of $190. Worth noting, a women's size 12 translates to a men's 10.5.

Air Jordan 8 White Aqua/Nike

The women's Air Jordan 8 "White Aqua" first debuted in 2007, featuring a "white, varsity red-bright concord-aqua" color scheme. The 2019 edition will stick to that familiar design along with some reflective 3M detailing around the heel.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

