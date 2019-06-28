Nike and Jordan Brand have plenty of women's sneakers in the pipeline for the coming weeks, including Nike's newly unveiled summer women's collection, as well as several other women's-exclusive Air Jordans. Among them, the returning "White Aqua" Air Jordan 8.

The colorful kicks are officially slated slated to launch on July 12 for the retail price of $190. Worth noting, a women's size 12 translates to a men's 10.5.

The women's Air Jordan 8 "White Aqua" first debuted in 2007, featuring a "white, varsity red-bright concord-aqua" color scheme. Judging from early images that have surfaced thus far, the 2019 edition will stick to that familiar design along with some reflective 3M detailing around the heel.

Continue scrolling for some additional images while we await official photos and release details.

Air Jordan 8 White Aqua/samantha_mbaker

Air Jordan 8 White Aqua/US11

Air Jordan 8 White Aqua/US11

Air Jordan 8 White Aqua/US11