One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there is the Air Jordan 8. This is a model that Jordan wore back in 1993 and it certainly served him well as he won his third NBA title in a row. Over the years, this shoe has gotten a lot of cool colorways and while it doesn't get as many as others, it still gets some cool ones from time to time. For instance, the Jordan 8 is about to get a gorgeous women's exclusive simply called "Taxi."

As you can see down below, this shoe fits the Taxi aesthetic perfectly. This model is mostly black in the upper all while the detailing and even the midsole is yellow. These elements come together to create a colorway that is familiar and will certainly excite female sneakerheads looking for something exciting.

For now, there is no release date related to these shoes, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

