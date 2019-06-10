In celebration of the annual Quai 54 streetball tournament in Paris, Jordan Brand has once again created a couple of special edition Air Jordans. This includes the Air Jordan 1 Mid that dropped last weekend, and the "Quai 54" Air Jordan 8 set to debut this Saturday, June 15.

Additionally, Jordan Brand has designed an exclusive Friends & Family colorway of the Air Jordan 8. Similar to the black Quai 54 AJ8, the exclusive white rendition is highlighted by a colorful, geometric pattern - although the design appears on the crossing midfoot straps rather than the ankle collar and heel.

The white colorway will not be releasing alongside the black Quai 54 8s this weekend, but you can still admire the kicks via the IG posts embedded below.