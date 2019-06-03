Every year, Jordan Brand sponsors a streetball tournament in Paris, France called Quai 54. It's a huge event and to mark the occasion, Jumpman also puts together a sneaker collection which is full of Jordans and usually has sneakerheads salivating for release day. Over the past few weeks, we've reported on the teaser images for the Air Jordan 8 "Quai 54" model that comes complete with colorful geometric shapes throughout the back heel and cuff.

Now, Nike has blessed us with the official images of the shoe which show us in detail just how nicely the sneaker is constructed. Black suede graces the entire upper while the signature French blue, red, and white aesthetic appears on the tongue of the shoe. The geometric shapes come in a plethora of colors such as red, green, yellow, blue, and white. It's a clean shoe that fans of the Air Jordan 8 will surely appreciate.

While the price hasn't been determined yet, according to Sole Collector, the shoe will be dropping on Saturday, June 15th.

Will you be looking to cop?

Image via Nike

