Over the years, there have been plenty of unique Air Jordan samples that have popped up online. One such sample is the Air Jordan 8 "Paprika." This is a sample that has eluded fans for years, as it was never actually released to the masses. It is rare that samples ever see the light of day, however, it appears as though the Air Jordan 8 "Paprika" is one of those few times where a sample gets an official release, years after the initial showing.

What makes this Jordan 8 unique is the variations in the silhouette. Of course, we have the spikes that are placed at the back of the shoe, all while the tooling seems to have some slight differences. As for the color scheme, this shoe lives up to its name as we have a white base with black overlays and red all throughout the midsole and tongue. It's a clean model that works wonders with a 90s silhouette like AJ8.

For now, it would appear as though this colorway will only be dropping in Kids' sizes, and will be released on September 23rd, according to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on this upcoming release. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this model, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike