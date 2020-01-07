There are a few different Air Jordan 8s rumored to drop this year, including a Black/Pink colorway as well as a highly anticipated "Cream" iteration. Additionally, rumors suggest a "Mushroom" Air Jordan 8 will release in the summer, featuring a similar color scheme as the women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 that dropped late last year.

Early images of the Air Jordan 8 "Mushroom" have not yet been revealed but they could look like the mockup shown below based off the reported "Light Orewood Brown, Black, Mushroom, and Muslin" color scheme.

Although we've yet to see in-hand photos of the Mushroom 8s, there are already rumblings of a summer time drop with August 22nd tentatively pegged as the release date. It is believed that the kicks will carry the standard $190 price tag.

Stay tuned for the official announcement and click here to preview the Air Jordan 8 "Cream" colorway rumored to drop later this year.