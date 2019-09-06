If you were hoping to add an eye-catching Air Jordan 8 to your sneaker collection, boy do I have just the sneaker for you.

Dover Street Market unexpectedly released an outrageous pair of 8s on Friday morning and select sizes are still available - though these sneakers certainly aren't for everyone.

The kicks are patently ridiculous, featuring semi-translucent pink and blue straps that swipe across the black tongue and laces in classic Air Jordan 8 fashion. The silhouette is also highlighted by splashes of yellow throughout, with all three of the neon flavors combining on the chenille tongue logo.

Check out the official images below and click here if you're interested in copping a pair. Of note: the Dover Street Market exclusives are priced at $225.

Air Jordan 8 Multi Color/J23 App

