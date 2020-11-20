Over these past few weeks, we have been reporting on a whole slew of big Air Jordan releases. Jumpman has remained one of the biggest sneaker brands in the world for quite some time, and every single year, it feels like they top themselves. In 2020, the brand was able to bounce back after the initial stages of the Coronavirus pandemic, and over the course of the last few months, we have received a plethora of great retros and new colorways. With 2021 on the horizon, Jordan Brand has plans to drop even more sneakers and the Air Jordan 8 "Burgundy" is one of them.

In the official images below, we can see that the sneaker has a white leather upper, all while grey, burgundy, and black are sprinkled throughout. The Jumpman logo on the tongue is a mix of blue and burgundy, which leads to a fairly unique addition to the overall aesthetic. Meanwhile, we are blessed with the Air Jordan 8's signature chunky midsole that acts as reinforced support for all of the ballplayers out there.

This colorway will be exclusive dropping in women's sizes and can be had for $190 USD as of December 4th. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

