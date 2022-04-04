One of the more overlooked Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 7. This sneaker is a staple of the 90s and in 2022, it is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This birthday means that sneakerheads can expect a ton of new colorways of the shoe. After all, Jumpman loves to celebrate birthdays, and if there is anything we have learned over the past few years, it's that Jordan Brand takes 30th birthdays very seriously.

The latest Jordan 7 to be revealed is the "Sapphire" model, down below. As you can see from the images of the sneaker, it is mostly covered in light pink leather, all while some deeper purples are found near the back heel and even the tongue. These elements combine to form a truly special colorway that will have fans very intrigued.

Jumpman is ensuring that this brand new sneaker will be coming out on Saturday, April 16th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

